Beedi, ganja seized at Tamil Nadu jails

Ganja was seized from Salem prison.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE, CHENNAI: A couple of days after the police officials seized 18 television sets and two radios from the ‘A’ cells of Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai, police personnel inspected Coimbatore, Salem and Cuddalore prisons and seized a handful of beedis and cigarettes. Ganja was seized from Salem prison.

TV sets as per rule: Law minister

Prisoners of Puzhal Prison were enjoying TV facility as per the rule for first-class prisoners, said C Ve Shanmugam, Law Minister, in Chennai on Sunday. He said “As per rules, the prisoners can also paint their cells,” adding the only concern was smuggling of cellphones.

