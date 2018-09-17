Government school students reluctant to turn up for free NEET coaching classes in Trichy

By Express News Service

TRICHY: Despite allotment of 16 centres for free NEET coaching across Trichy district, not many students have turned up for the weekend classes that literally worries the education department.

According to teachers, the students are reluctant to attend the weekend NEET coaching classes as they fear in losing their focus on curriculum. The teachers also claimed that just a few Biology group students in each government school have given names to their headmasters.

Although around 1,200 students enrolled for the cost-free coaching, most of them did not turn up for the inauguration classes.

Sources said that the education department must urge the teachers to convince their students to attend the free coaching classes.

Teachers say the quarterly examinations for higher secondary students are currently underway, that leaves students to not to attend the weekend coaching classes.

A government school headmistress said, "There is no proper planning on the conduct of free coaching classes. The enrolled students are asked to attend the weekend classes despite the quarterly examinations. Alternatively, both the class XI and XII students are made to sit in a single class and there are not been segregated as per their studies."

A government school headmistress further stated that the Education Department officials themselves are puzzled that they are yet to understand the students' mentality about coaching classes only in the upcoming days.

D Randeep Rajkumar, a clinical psychologist said the government school students who are scoring good grades could already be attending the coaching classes. "Such students if forced to go through the cost-free NEET, JEE coaching could lead to mental pressure," he added.

The education department officials told Express that they would analyse the strength of the students visiting the coaching classes at the end of this week. The total strength of higher secondary students in government schools in Tiruchy is nearly 40,000.