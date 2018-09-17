Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school students reluctant to turn up for free NEET coaching classes in Trichy

Although around 1,200 students enrolled for the cost-free coaching, most of them did not turn up for the inauguration classes.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TRICHY: Despite allotment of 16 centres for free NEET coaching across Trichy district, not many students have turned up for the weekend classes that literally worries the education department.

According to teachers, the students are reluctant to attend the weekend NEET coaching classes as they fear in losing their focus on curriculum. The teachers also claimed that just a few Biology group students in each government school have given names to their headmasters.

Although around 1,200 students enrolled for the cost-free coaching, most of them did not turn up for the inauguration classes.

Sources said that the education department must urge the teachers to convince their students to attend the free coaching classes.

Teachers say the quarterly examinations for higher secondary students are currently underway, that leaves students to not to attend the weekend coaching classes.

A government school headmistress said, "There is no proper planning on the conduct of free coaching classes. The enrolled students are asked to attend the weekend classes despite the quarterly examinations. Alternatively, both the class XI and XII students are made to sit in a single class and there are not been segregated as per their studies."

A government school headmistress further stated that the Education Department officials themselves are puzzled that they are yet to understand the students' mentality about coaching classes only in the upcoming days.

D Randeep Rajkumar, a clinical psychologist said the government school students who are scoring good grades could already be attending the coaching classes. "Such students if forced to go through the cost-free NEET, JEE coaching could lead to mental pressure," he added.

The education department officials told Express that they would analyse the strength of the students visiting the coaching classes at the end of this week. The total strength of higher secondary students in government schools in Tiruchy is nearly 40,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET coaching class Trichy NEET coaching class NEET class NEET Trichy NEET class

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 