Home States Tamil Nadu

Female foeticide: Seven month pregnant woman dies during abortion

Ramuthayee was then taken to a nurse who performed the abortion at the residence, leading to her death, police said.

Published: 18th September 2018 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

USILAMPATTI: In an alleged case of female foeticide, a 30-year old woman, in seventh month of pregnancy, died during an abortion carried out by a nurse Tuesday at her home near here, once infamous for the practice of killing newborn baby girls, police said.

Ramuthayee, already having three girl children, decided to go for abortion after a private hospital, where she underwent a scan, revealed that the yet-to-be born child was also a girl despite the ban on pre-natal sex determination, they said.

The family of the woman of Uthapuram wanted to go for abortion, but doctors at a hospital in Dhottappanayagar whom they approached refused to take up the procedure citing her advanced stage of pregnancy.

Ramuthayee was then taken to a nurse who performed the abortion at the residence, leading to her death, police said.

The nurse was abosconding, police said adding a case had been registered and further investigation was on.

Usilampatti taluk in Madurai district was infamous in the 80s and 90s for female infanticide by administering poison, but the practice gradually came down with the state government taking various initiatives, including launch of the "craddle baby" scheme under which parents can handover girl children they did not want to bring up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Female foeticide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju