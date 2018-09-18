Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT appointed Sterlite committee to commence work from September 22

Meanwhile, a miscellaneous application moved by Thoothukudi resident and Anti-Sterlite People's Movement convenor Fatima was dismissed by NGT.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin (Photo | File/Reuters)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed Sterlite committee headed by Justice (retd) Tarun Agrawal, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and former Judge of Allahabad High Court, will commence its work from September 22.

The matter has come up for hearing on Tuesday before the principal bench of NGT and the tribunal chairman AK Goel said the committee will start the work from September 22. -"Tarun Agrawal was unwell and so there was little delay,-" Goel said.

Meanwhile, a miscellaneous application moved by Thoothukudi resident and Anti-Sterlite People's Movement convenor Fatima was dismissed by NGT. In her petition, Fatima demanded for reconstitution of the NGT Committee as the committee's chairperson Tarun Agarwal's name is tainted by allegations of involvement in the Ghaziabad PF scam as a beneficiary.

Originally, Justice AK Goel had orally suggested the names of Justice (Retd) KP Sivasubramaniam and Justice (Retd) Chandru (both of Madras High Court). However, Vedanta opposed these and any names from Tamil Nadu citing bias. Fatima's application also argued that the issue of maintainability -- i.e. whether the NGT is empowered to challenge the Tamil Nadu Government's order -- has to be settled first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite Vedanta NGT Thoothukudi protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo