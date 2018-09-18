Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry youth arrested for sexual assault of seven-year-old girl

The girl suffered injuries in her private parts and was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute

Published: 18th September 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In yet another case of sexual assault of a minor girl, police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday night on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused Kanagaraj (23) of Thirukkanur lured the girl playing some distance away from his house on the promise of getting chocolates and sexually assaulted her after taking her to a secluded place.

The girl suffered injuries in her private parts and was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI). The hospital authorities diagnosed rape and informed Kattterikuppam police about the incident. P

olice along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials visited the hospital and made inquiries with the girl and confirmed the rape. Following this, the mother of the girl gave a complaint to the police and Katterikuppam police arrested Kanagaraj under POCSO. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pondicherry sexual assault minor girl sexual assault POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju