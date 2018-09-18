Pondicherry youth arrested for sexual assault of seven-year-old girl

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In yet another case of sexual assault of a minor girl, police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday night on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused Kanagaraj (23) of Thirukkanur lured the girl playing some distance away from his house on the promise of getting chocolates and sexually assaulted her after taking her to a secluded place.

The girl suffered injuries in her private parts and was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI). The hospital authorities diagnosed rape and informed Kattterikuppam police about the incident. P

olice along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials visited the hospital and made inquiries with the girl and confirmed the rape. Following this, the mother of the girl gave a complaint to the police and Katterikuppam police arrested Kanagaraj under POCSO. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.