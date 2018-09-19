UTS now available at Tiruvallur for journeys to Udumalai, Pollachi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:After public highlighted the lack of provision to buy unreserved tickets from Tiruvallur to Pollachi and Udumalpet, Southern Railway has made the provision recently.

In his complaint, K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Rail Passengers Association, said passengers, who travelled up to Pollachi and Udumalpet, were unable to buy unreserved tickets at the Tiruvallur railway station.

“Passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby areas have to travel to either Chennai Central or Arakkonam to purchase unreserved tickets to Pollachi and Udumalpet. We still do not have the provision to buy tickets to Dindigul, Karur and Namakkal,” he said.

The Southern Railway said that the provision of buying unreserved tickets at Tiruvallur via Arakkonam, Katpadi, Erode and Coimbatore has been made. However, the railways turned down the request to purchase ticket via Salem, Namakkal and Karur as the Palani Express does not stop at Tiruvallur.