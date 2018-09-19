Home States Tamil Nadu

UTS now available at Tiruvallur for journeys to Udumalai, Pollachi

After public highlighted the lack of provision to buy unreserved tickets from Tiruvallur to Pollachi and Udumalpet, Southern Railway has made the provision recently.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:After public highlighted the lack of provision to buy unreserved tickets from Tiruvallur to Pollachi and Udumalpet, Southern Railway has made the provision recently.

In his complaint, K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Rail Passengers Association, said passengers, who travelled up to Pollachi and Udumalpet, were unable to buy unreserved tickets at the Tiruvallur railway station.

“Passengers from Tiruvallur and nearby areas have to travel to either Chennai Central or Arakkonam to purchase unreserved tickets to Pollachi and Udumalpet. We still do not have the provision to buy tickets to Dindigul, Karur and Namakkal,” he said.

The Southern Railway said that the provision of buying unreserved tickets at Tiruvallur via Arakkonam, Katpadi, Erode and Coimbatore has been made. However, the railways turned down the request to purchase ticket via Salem, Namakkal and Karur as the Palani Express does not stop at Tiruvallur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju