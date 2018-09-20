Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK accuses DMK, Congress of colluding with Lanka in Eelam war

KP Munusamy said DMK president MK Stalin had no locus standi to criticise the AIADMK government and talk about the Sri Lankan Tamils issue.

Published: 20th September 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to take on opposition DMK, which has been attacking the State government by levelling corruption charges against ministers, the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday raked up the Eelam war accusing the DMK-Congress combine of colluding with the Sri Lankan government in annihilating Tamils.

“Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa had confessed on the support his military received from the then DMK-Congress alliance government at the Centre. DMK-Congress should be declared ‘international war criminals’ for colluding with Sri Lankan government for annihilation of 1.50 lakh Tamils and brutal rape of thousands of Tamil women,” a resolution passed at a meeting of AIADMK ministers and district secretaries demanded.

Chief Minister and joint convenor of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and convenor O Panneerselvam were among those who attended the meeting which was presided over by presidium chairperson E Madhusudanan. The resolution recalled a statement made by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on July 1, 2010 raising the same demand.

Talking to reporters, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “AIADMK will hold public meetings on September 25 in all district headquarters demanding to declare DMK-Congress as international war criminals.” He said the protest meetings were planned to expose the real face of DMK among the public.

Meanwhile, former minister KP Munusamy launched a scathing attack on DMK over the Eelam war saying that the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi had staged a fast when Eelam war was raging only to divert attention.

He said DMK president MK Stalin had no locus standi to criticise the AIADMK government and talk about the Sri Lankan Tamils issue. This was because the DMK and his father Karunanidhi were responsible for the annihilation of Lankan Tamils, he alleged.

