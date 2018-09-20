Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 9.17 crore siphoned off in guise of fictitious power purchase: DMK president MK Stalin

In a statement, he noted that the financial irregularity came to the fore when the audit wing of TANGEDCO based at Tirunelveli held inspections.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

DMK working president MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alleging that Rs 9.17 crore was siphoned off by forging documents to show purchase of wind energy from a private firm in the Thoothukudi division, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and wanted Minister for Electricity P Thangamani to quit office.

In a statement, he noted that the financial irregularity came to the fore when the audit wing of TANGEDCO based at Tirunelveli held inspections. “The superintending engineer in Thoothukudi had forged documents to pay the private firm `9.17 crore for fictitious purchase of power in 2016. He sent a letter on November 29, 2016 regarding the purchase of power,” Stalin said.

Claiming it was not a single case of irregularity, the DMK president said it was a sample of a large-level scam and accused the Minister concerned and officials of blocking further inquiry into the issue. “A probe by the DVAC must be ordered immediately. Electricity Minister Thangamani should resign owning responsibility and pave the way for an independent inquiry,” Stalin said.

Inefficiency reason for power cuts: CPM

Chennai: Inefficiency of the administration is the main reason for the present power cuts in the State, CPM State secretary, K Balakrishnan, said on Wednesday. In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to remedy the situation. Various parts of the State are facing severe power cuts in the last few days notwithstanding the electricity minister’s denial in this regard. The fact that the minister met his Central counterpart for enough stock of coal is sufficient to prove that there were power cuts. He urged the Union government to provide adequate quantity of coal to Tamil Nadu to overcome the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TANGEDCO Stalin wind energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina