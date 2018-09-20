Rs 9.17 crore siphoned off in guise of fictitious power purchase: DMK president MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alleging that Rs 9.17 crore was siphoned off by forging documents to show purchase of wind energy from a private firm in the Thoothukudi division, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and wanted Minister for Electricity P Thangamani to quit office.

In a statement, he noted that the financial irregularity came to the fore when the audit wing of TANGEDCO based at Tirunelveli held inspections. “The superintending engineer in Thoothukudi had forged documents to pay the private firm `9.17 crore for fictitious purchase of power in 2016. He sent a letter on November 29, 2016 regarding the purchase of power,” Stalin said.

Claiming it was not a single case of irregularity, the DMK president said it was a sample of a large-level scam and accused the Minister concerned and officials of blocking further inquiry into the issue. “A probe by the DVAC must be ordered immediately. Electricity Minister Thangamani should resign owning responsibility and pave the way for an independent inquiry,” Stalin said.

Inefficiency reason for power cuts: CPM

Chennai: Inefficiency of the administration is the main reason for the present power cuts in the State, CPM State secretary, K Balakrishnan, said on Wednesday. In a statement, he said the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to remedy the situation. Various parts of the State are facing severe power cuts in the last few days notwithstanding the electricity minister’s denial in this regard. The fact that the minister met his Central counterpart for enough stock of coal is sufficient to prove that there were power cuts. He urged the Union government to provide adequate quantity of coal to Tamil Nadu to overcome the situation.