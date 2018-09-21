Admit visually-challenged aspirant you rejected: Madras HC to medical college

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench at Madurai allowed a petition filed by a partially-visually impaired medical aspirant seeking medical seat after he was rejected owing to a disability certificate which declared him 90 percent impaired.

Allowing the plea, Justice V Parthiban cited the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018 which ensures reservation for the differently abled persons and directed the Secretary of Selection Committee to allot a seat to the aspirant.

The student J Vibin of Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district had submitted in his petition that he was visually impaired to the extent of 75 percent as per certificate issued to him by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Though he qualified in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), his application for admission had been rejected as the certificate issued to him by the Madras Medical College prior to the admission ‘wrongly’ declared him to be 90 percent impaired, stated Vibin and had approached the Court seeking direction to grant admission.

Vibin had secured 285th rank under physically challenged category in National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test. Upon participating in online counseling, he had been allotted medical seat at Pudukottai Government Medical College, where he had been denied admission citing the above reason.NEET has been in the line of fire in the State over perceived discrimination towards State board students.