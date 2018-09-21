Home States Tamil Nadu

Karunas booked for speech

In his speech at Valluvar Kottam, he had made controversial remarks about Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have booked a case against actor-turned-politician Karunas for his controversial speech on Monday.  In his speech at Valluvar Kottam, he had made controversial remarks about Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Karunas

He had allegedly said he will never mind to beat up ministers and also challenged a senior police officer to pick a fight with him to see who wins.  The speech went viral on social media platforms and Nungambakkam police registered a case against him under six different provisions of law, including conspiracy, promoting enmity, promoting disharmony, attempt to murder and issuing death threat.
Comments invite ire

Actor-turned-politician Karunas alleged derogatory comments against Palaniswami and Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Nagar, Aravind, during a protest at Valluvar Kottam here last week, has invited flak from political parties which urged the State government to take proper action against him. His speech went viral in social media and some TV channels. Vasanthakumar, an MLA and vice-president of Congress, said political leaders and cadres should respect police and judiciary. There was a limit to freedom of expression. Hence, he urged Karunas to mind his words.

R Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi said Karunas should be arrested at the earliest as he was trying to induce violence.A public representative must have social responsibility. There should be a fear of responsibility and accountability to the people. He should be arrested at the earliest for the offence, he said.

In a statement, E R Eswaran, general secretary of Kongu Nadu Desiya Makkal Katchi, said Karunas may praise his own caste, but shouldn’t degrade others. A public servant should not behave in public like him. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should take proper action against him, he said.

Regrets remarks

Following the controversial remarks that he made against Deputy Commissioner of Police P Aravind and people of Nadar community, Karunas told Express that he had made such a remark as he became emotional while addressing the party cadre. He also expressed regret

