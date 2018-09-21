Narrow escape for 50 passengers as IndiGo Airlines bus catches fire at Chennai airport

By PTI

CHENNAI: A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire at the airport here while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident on Thursday as the fire was doused immediately, they said. The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Preliminary assessment indicated "not much damage" either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.

Authorities are looking into the incident.