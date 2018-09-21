Home States Tamil Nadu

Narrow escape for 50 passengers as IndiGo Airlines bus catches fire at Chennai airport

The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Published: 21st September 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

 IndiGo Airlines bus catches fire at Chennai airport. ( Photo | TWITTER)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire at the airport here while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident on Thursday as the fire was doused immediately, they said. The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Preliminary assessment indicated "not much damage" either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.

Authorities are looking into the incident.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus catches fire IndiGo Airlines bus Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 