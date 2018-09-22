AIADMK wants to create confusion: Congress on Eelam war allegation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Accusing the ruling AIADMK of raking up the Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue with an intention of creating confusion in the DMK-Congress alliance, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar on Friday said the dream of AIADMK would never come true.

In a statement issued here, he said, “A wave of anti-AIADMK sentiment has begun sweeping the state. So protest meetings (on Sri Lankan Tamils’ issue) will never help the party save its government or come back to power.”

Thirunavukkarasar also pointed out that late AIADMK supremo, J Jayalalithaa, had justified the killing of innocent Tamils, saying it was very common that people got killed when there was a war.

She had also continuously demanded proscribing LTTE and demanded extradition of its chief Prabakaran and Pottu Amman, he noted.