BJP national secretary H Raja booked by Cuddalore, Thanjai cops over comment

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary H Raja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/CUDDALORE: The Thanjavur South police on Friday registered a case against BJP national secretary H Raja based on a complaint by HR&CE officials’ staff union.

Kannan, the state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tirukkovil Thozhilalargal Union, filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint Kannan reportedly said Raja had allegedly spoken against the Tirukkovil Paniyalargal (temple employees) and their family members in a derogatory manner. Police registered a case against H Raja under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of IPC and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Meanwhile, the Cuddalore New Town police has registered a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code against BJP national secretary H Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against the officials of the Hindu religious and charitable endowments (HR and CE) department and also their family members.
Muthulakshmi (54), the executive officer of the Pudhupalayam Rajagopalasamy temple, had filed the complaint against the BJP leader at Newtown police station based on which the case was registered.

Raja had spoken at Vedasandhur in Dindigul against the HR and CE Officials on September 17, said the police officials. His speech at the event had invited the wrath of several of officials of the department who demanded his arrest.

