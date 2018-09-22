DMK president MK Stalin challenges Tamil Nadu Electricity minister P Thangamani to sue him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing his attack on Electricity minister P Thangamani over the alleged scam in wind power purchase in Thoothukudi division, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday challenged the minister to sue him as stated or he would approach a court seeking CBI probe.

Talking to reporters here, he said he would move court seeking a CBI probe as was done in the case of gutka scam.

“He asked me whether I can make public any evidence for the charges. Subsequently, I released the evidence I possessed and sought an immediate probe,” he said.

“Now, I have released the evidence. He should sue me as stated by him already. I give him a week’s time. If he fails to do so, I will approach the court as was done in gutka scam case,” the DMK president said.

He also said his party will hold public meetings in all municipalities in the State on October 3 and 4 to highlight the ‘collection, commission and corruption’ resorted to by the AIADMK government.