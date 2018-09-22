DMK synonymous with nepotism: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that AIADMK was an organisation whose foundation was laid by inner-party democracy, which ensured any cadre could attain the top post, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday labelled the DMK as a party of family-feud. He lashed out at M K Stalin alleging his elevation as the party president was effected through backdoor.

Palaniswami was on his way to Kanniyakumari to participate in MGR centenary function on Saturday. He arrived at Thoothukudi airport on Friday evening and made a quick stopover at KTC Nagar. Palaniswami said that ‘bad political forces’ were dreaming of dethroning the AIADMK. Branding AIADMK as the party of common people, he accused the DMK of becoming the personal fiefdom of Karunanidhi family.

“DMK’s top post is reserved for Stalin, his son Udayanidhi and the subsequent heirs. Whereas in AIADMK even a cadre can become a leader. I rose through the ranks to become the chief minister despite coming from a farming family,” he added.

Accusing that late five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi had never fought for the State rights, Palaniswami appealed to the public to give a thumping victory for AIADMK in next year’s parliamentary election. “Karunanidhi visited Delhi only to get posts for his daughter Kanimozhi and heirs,” he charged.

Arguing that the corruption charges levelled against the AIADMK government by the DMK and other opposition parties were a bunch of lies, Palaniswami criticised DMK as a party synonymous with corruption. “DMK government was dissolved for corruption. DMK means corruption and corruption means DMK,” he said.