Notices issued on plea to desilt channels in Karur district

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered notice to Karur Collector on a public interest litigation, seeking direction to desilt feeding channels to various tanks in Karur district.

S Nanmaran, an advocate from Karur, submitted in his litigation that due to the growth of bushes and juliflora trees, the feeding channels that transport water from Amaravathy to tanks in Karur district remain obstructed.

Contending that it was high time for the district administration to initiate steps to the clear the bushes and trees before the northeast monsoon so that surplus water during the rain can be saved and floods avoided, the litigant stated that even the schemes formulated to construct check dams in certain villages in the region are pending.

Further, he stated that even his representation requesting speedy implementation of the desilting works has not been considered. Hence, he prayed the Court to issue direction to the authorities to take steps before the onset of the monsoon.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar, who heard the plea, issued notices to Karur Collector and Assistant Executive Engineer, returnable in four weeks.

PIL over lack of proper emergency exits

Madurai: The Madurai Bench ordered notice to the State Transport Secretary on a public interest litigation filed over non-compliance of rules with regards to emergency exits and seating arrangements in public transport vehicles. Litigant M Rajendran, a Tiruchy-based advocate, submitted that the transport department authorities were permitting operation of public transport vehicles violating the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

As per the rules emergency exits are mandatory in such vehicles and majority of the town buses and omni buses have seats fitted near emergency exits completely obstructing the passage. Contending that, during inspections the authorities turn blind eye to such violations, the litigant prayed the court for a direction to restrain the officials from issuing fitness certificate and renewing permits of vehicles that do not comply with the motor vehicle rules and withdraw the permits of violators.