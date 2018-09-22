Home States Tamil Nadu

Notices issued on plea to desilt channels in Karur district

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered notice to Karur Collector on a public interest litigation, seeking direction to desilt feeding channels to various tanks in Karur district.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered notice to Karur Collector on a public interest litigation, seeking direction to desilt feeding channels to various tanks in Karur district.
S Nanmaran, an advocate from Karur, submitted in his litigation that due to the growth of bushes and juliflora trees, the feeding channels that transport water from Amaravathy to tanks in Karur district remain obstructed.

Contending that it was high time for the district administration to initiate steps to the clear the bushes and trees before the northeast monsoon so that surplus water during the rain can  be saved and floods avoided, the litigant stated that even the schemes formulated to construct check dams in certain villages in the region are pending.

Further, he stated that even his representation requesting speedy implementation of the desilting works has not been considered. Hence, he prayed the Court to issue direction to the authorities to take steps before the onset of the monsoon.

A bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar, who heard the plea, issued notices to Karur Collector and Assistant Executive Engineer, returnable in four weeks.

PIL over lack of proper emergency exits

Madurai: The Madurai Bench ordered notice to the State Transport Secretary on a public interest litigation filed over non-compliance of rules with regards to emergency exits and seating arrangements in public transport vehicles. Litigant M Rajendran, a Tiruchy-based advocate, submitted that the transport department authorities were permitting operation of public transport vehicles violating the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

As per the rules emergency exits are mandatory in such vehicles and majority of the town buses and omni buses have seats fitted near emergency exits completely obstructing the passage. Contending that, during inspections the authorities turn blind eye to such violations, the litigant prayed the court for a direction to restrain the officials from issuing fitness certificate and renewing permits of vehicles that do not comply with the motor vehicle rules and withdraw the permits of violators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash