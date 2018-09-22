Sale of imported sand begins at Thoothukudi Port

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sale of imported sand to the general public began at Thoothukudi port on Friday evening with registration through the website www.tnsand.in. The sand imported faced many legal issues and now, as per the directives of the Supreme Court, the price for imported sand has been fixed.

The online registration for buying the imported sand began at 4 pm on Friday. In the first phase, only 11,000 units of sand would be released to public on the ‘first-come-first-served’ basis. For those who have registered themselves, sand would be supplied from next week.

Taking sand in vehicles which have not been registered in the website www.tnsand.in would also be allowed.

As per the SC directives, the price for one unit (approximately 4.5 tonnes) of sand is fixed at `9,900. Following are the further prices: Two units (`19,980), three units (`29,970), four units (`39,960) and five units (`49,950).

A private concern had imported sand from Malaysia and a case in this regard was pending before the Supreme Court. Recently, the SC issued certain directives for sale of this imported sand and now accordingly, the government has fixed prices.

New chairman

Senior IAS officer TK Ramachandran has been appointed as new Chairman of VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, Thoothukudi. Ramachandran, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was hitherto Secretary/Commissioner of HR&CE Department