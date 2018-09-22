Tamil Nadu government ‘abruptly’ transfers head of forest force

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a surprise move, the State government has abruptly transferred Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and head of forest force Ravi Kant Upadhyay with immediate effect. This comes close on the heels of environment and forest secretary Md Nasimuddin’s ‘controversial’ transfer.

Shambhu Kallolikar, principal secretary, Department of Environment and Forests, has issued the G.O. to this effect. Upadhyay has been transferred and posted as PCCF (Apex scale) and Chairman of Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited. He has been replaced by H Malleshappa, who is now PCCF (Head of Department).

Upadhyay was made PCCF (Head of forest force) barely five months ago and was due for retirement in July 31, 2019. He is credited for bringing in transparency in the department and planned important role in formulating State Trekking Policy, which is currently being reviewed by law department.

A senior forest official told Express that Upadhyay’s transfer defies logic as he was doing great service as head of forest force. Immediately after taking charge post tragic Kurangini forest fire in Theni, he moved a proposal to fill the vacancies at field level. “Forest department, which is crippled by 40 per cent vacancy, has begun a major capacity building exercise. About 158 rangers, 900 guards and foresters are to be recruited in the next four months,” he said.

Another source said there was pressure on the government to transfer him as he was persuading to retrieve thousands of acres of core forest area, which is in the possession of private individuals.