AIADMK MLA and actor Karunas arrested for remarks against CM Palaniswami
Published: 23rd September 2018 11:38 AM | Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 11:59 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Ruling AIADMK MLA S Karunas was arrested here Sunday over some alleged provocative remarks he made at a recent public meeting.
Karunas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house this morning by a special team, police said.
At a recent public meeting Karunas had reportedly made some remarks in relation to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the police, besides some alleged caste related ones, drawing criticism from various quarters.
The actor, who aligned with AIADMK for the 2016 Assembly polls, was elected from Tiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district on an AIADMK ticket.
He had later met sidelined AIADMK leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran, who has also floated his own Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), post his ouster from the AIADMK.