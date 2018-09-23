Transferred forest force head should be reinstated: PMK founder S Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday condemned the State government for transferring Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and head of forest force Ravi Kant Upadhyay.

In a statement here, he said Upadhyay, known as an honest officer, had been transferred within five months of his appointment. He was appointed after the Kurangani forest fire which claimed many lives.

He said the transfer of the officer was against the guidelines of Supreme Court that officers appointed to top posts should be allowed to function in that post for at least two years. He said the State government should bring back Upadhyay as PCCF at the earliest.

Stalin seeks probe into Rafale deal

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded a full-fledged enquiry into the deal signed by India with France to purchase Rafale fighter jets. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a transparent, corruption-free government, but former French President Hollande’s interview shows that the Rafale deal is suspicious. The PM is accountable to the people of India. A full-fledged enquiry should be ordered to find the truth,” Stalin’s tweet said.