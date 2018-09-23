Home States Tamil Nadu

Two migrant workers asphyxiated to death in textile mill in Tamil Nadu's Erode

The two workers, in their 30s, collapsed after inhaling some fumes on entering the underground tank of the mill at Thaneerpandalpalayam.

Published: 23rd September 2018

By PTI

ERODE: Two migrant workers from Jhakhand were asphyxiated to death Sunday while cleaning an untreated effluent tank in a textile printing mill near here, police said.

The two workers, in their 30s, collapsed after inhaling some fumes on entering the underground tank of the mill at Thaneerpandalpalayam.

Fire and Rescue services personnel retrieved the bodies, police said.

The workers were not provided any safety gadget required for such cleaning work, resulting in their death, police added.

