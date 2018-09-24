Home States Tamil Nadu

Ailing man kills teen daughters, attempts suicide

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha helpline.

ERODE: A 50-year-old man from Andhiyur, suffering from a serious ailment, allegedly poisoned his two daughters and took it himself. While the girls died, he is being treated in a serious condition at the government Erode hospital.

Sikkiran, of Sengulam, Andhiyur, was living alone with the two girls — Sudha (15) and Mehala (13), studying in the tenth and eighth standards respectively. His wife had deserted Sikkiran nearly five years ago.

A casual labourer, Sikkiran had taken treatment at many hospitals for his ailment, but did not recover and feared that his daughters would become orphans after his death. He had been depressed for some time. On Saturday, Sikkiran brought his daughters from the school hostel and they went to the Konnamarathayan temple, near Andhiyur, where he gave poison to the children and then took it himself.

Seeing them lying unconscious , local people rushed them to the government Andhiyur hospital, where Mehala died. Sudha and Sikkiran were referred to the government Erode hospita, but Sudha died there on Sunday. Sikkiran is in the hospital in a serious condition. The Andhiyur police have registered a case.

suicide

