Why were H Raja, S Ve Shekher spared?: DMK asks after Karunas' arrest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While disapproving of the tone and tenor of film actor and legislator Karunas’ speech at a recent agitation, the opposition slammed the State government for being biased in arresting him despite leaving BJP leaders H Raja and S Ve Shekher free of any action.

Hours after Karunas, who has been elected to the Assembly from the Thiruvadanai segment, was nabbed by the police, DMK president MK Stalin said the arrest, in spite of his seeking apology, indicated that different yardsticks were applied for different people. He questioned why H Raja, who had abused EV Ramasamy (Periyar) and recently hurled abusive language on the High Court and the State police force and also SVe Shekhar who had abused women journalists had not been arrested.

“Different yardstick of law is being applied to Karunas, on the one hand and Raja and Shekher, on the other; It is gross injustice and condemnable,” Stalin said in a statement here on Sunday.

He said it seemed the arrest was effected to keep the mystery over Kuvathur, where the AIADMK legislators were kept confined when the party witnessed a split, from coming out in the open. TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar also condemned the arrest of Karunas who was elected on an AIADMK ticket in the last Assembly polls. “When the law takes its course in Karunas’ matter, why does it give a cover of protection to H Raja and S Ve Shekher?” he said.

Similarly, MLAs Thaniyarasu, president of Tamilaga Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and M Thamimum Ansari, general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi, have also expressed their displeasure over the arrest of the legislator.

Amma Makkal Muntra Kazhakam deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran questioned the motive behind promptly arresting Karunas. “MLA Karunas’ emotional speech was wrong and regrettable. The State government immediately arrested him for his speech but H Raja was booked for his derogatory remarks on the High Court and Police Department only after five months. He is yet to be arrested,” he said

The CPM has demanded immediate arrest of H Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against police and judiciary recently. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party’s three-day State committee meeting which commenced in Villupuram on Saturday.

The resolution said Karunas had been arrested for an alleged controversial speech. At the same time, Raja who verbally abused police and judiciary had not been arrested. Though, a case had been registered against him, he was attending programmes with police security despite two special teams having been constituted to nab him. This action would destroy the credibility of police department. Hence, Raja should be arrested immediately.