15-year-old Ramnad girl rescued; case filed against rapist

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by her cousin at her uncle’s house in Pirappanvalasai of Ramanathapuram district, was rescued by ChildLine officials on Monday.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly repeatedly raped by her cousin at her uncle’s house in Pirappanvalasai of Ramanathapuram district, was rescued by ChildLine officials on Monday.
The victim and her younger sister had come to Coimbatore in search of their elder sister and were spotted by officials as they were wandering, aimlessly.

Only after they were admitted to a private children’s home did officials get to know about the abuse the girl had suffered; they also learnt that she was pregnant. After the death of their mother a couple of years ago, they two sisters were living their elder sister. However, after the sister got married and moved to Coimbatore; she left the younger girls in the care of their uncle in Pirappanvalasai.

It was there that the girl’s cousin repeatedly raped her. One day, the girl fainted. Suspecting her to be pregnant, the cousin allegedly abandoned the victim and her younger sister at the Ramanathapuram bus stand. Hence, the girls left for Coimbatore to locate their sister.

ChildLine officials admitted them to a children’s home in the city, where the victim’s pregnancy was confirmed.

