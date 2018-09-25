Collector told to act tough on encroachers by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Coimbatore Collector to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the provisions of TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules against officials who failed to evict encroachers from government poromboke lands and waterbodies.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from A Lakshmanan, who challenged an order of the authorities refusing to issue patta for his 0.46 cents of land in Illupanatham village in Coimbatore district.

The judge also directed the Collector to conduct review meetings with officials concerned and identify all encroachments on government poromboke lands, waterbodies and water resources in Coimbatore. “Suitable circulars are to be issued by the Collector, instructing the authorities concerned to take effective steps to protect all government lands, waterbodies and water resources”, the judge added.

Patta cannot be granted in respect of tgovernment poromboke lands, waterbodies and water resources. The competent authorities, while exercising the powers under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Patta Pass Book Act, must verify the classification of the land with the revenue records maintained by the district administration and thereafter, consider the case of the persons on merits and in accordance with law. Even if patta was granted earlier, the genuineness of the same should be verified and in the event of any wrong issuance, the officials must initiate appropriate proceedings against those who erroneously issued the patta, contrary to the entries made in the revenue records.

The judge said it was frequently noticed that patta was granted by some officials in a routine manner, without verifying the revenue records.