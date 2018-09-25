Home States Tamil Nadu

Five held for lynching Karur teen

Five persons were arrested for lynching a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and money, on Monday.

KARUR: Five persons were arrested for lynching a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and money, on Monday. Thirty-five year old Elanjiyam sat desolate staring at the pole to which a group of neighbours tied her son Balasubramani and beat him to death on Saturday night allegedly on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone and money. P Balasubramani, 15, of Allaligoundanur in Jegathabi was beaten to death by five men.

A widow, Elanjiyam works as a coolie in agricultural lands in Jegathabi. Balasubrmani’s death has come as a blow to her as she is all alone now and has a teenaged daughter to fend for. “After my husband’s  death, I started working to feed my children. Balasubramani dropped out of school two years ago and worked as daily wager. Eventually he stopped doing that also.”

Elanjiyam earns about Rs 200 -Rs 300 a day. Her husband Palanisamy died 11 months ago. “It is not even an year since my husband’s death, my son too has gone now,” she broke down.

Elanjiyam said on Saturday around seven persons, including two women, came to her house and complained that Balasubramani had stolen a mobile and money. “I asked them to forgive him. But they threatened me and my daughter to leave. Then they tied my son to a post in my house and started beating him with a stick. We could not bear watching him get assaulted and left.

When we came back, Balasubramani was dead and there was injuries all over his body and chili paste on his face and eyes.” Elanjiyam lodged a complaint at the Velliyanai Police station identifying S Palanisami (50), Muniyandi (24) and three neighbours Manivel, Muniyappan and Selvakumar all residing on the same street as the attackers. On Monday, a police team led by DSP Kummaraj visited the village and conducted enquiries and arrested the accused.

Stalin demands thorough probe

Expressing shock over the lynching of the boy, DMK president M K Stalin on Monday demanded a thorough probe. “Those who indulge in crimes should be subjected to action as per law.” “Snuffing out a life for the sake of a mobile phone must have to be stopped,” he said in a statement here. The DMK president said, “All those involved in the lynching must be brought before the law and given appropriate punishment.” Saying that no law approved mob lynching, a cruel form of violence, the DMK president noted that tendency of mob lynching was outrageous and none in the society would accept such an inhuman act

