Publish online movie reviews Three days after release: Actor Vishal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at a press and media interaction in Chennai on Monday ahead of the audio launch of his 25th film Sandakozhi 2, actor Vishal urged film reviewers to share criticism only three days after the film’s release. “I request the representatives of the press and media to review films three days after their release, and allow the film and its makers some much-needed breathing space,” said the Nadigar Sangam General Secretary.

He went on to specify that this was his request to certain online film reviewers. “I know they are exercising their freedom of expression, but certain digital reviewers should show discretion,” added the actor, who also touched upon the issue of piracy. Countering claims that a good film will run irrespective of the presence of online copies, Vishal said, “A crime is a crime. The percentage of profit or loss doesn’t make it any less of a crime.”

The actor also hinted at shortcomings from erstwhile political powers as the reason for him to enter active politics.

Meanwhile, on the topic of online reviews, an inside public relations source shares that filmmakers are now planning to do away with early press shows.