Rs 1.8 crore insurance claim awarded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Permanent Lok Adalat attached to the Madras High Court has awarded a compensation of `1.80 crore to the parents of a 29 year-old man, a foreign bank employee, who met with a fatal accident when he came down to Tamil Nadu nine years ago.

The Chief Judge, Court of Small Causes, who made the award, permitted the parents of the deceased to withdraw `90 lakh and keep the balance amount in an FD in a bank for three years.

L Selvakumar (29), a bachelor settled in Germany, was working in the Barclays Bank in that country. He came down to Tamil Nadu on leave. While travelling in a car, a lorry, insured with Shriram General Insurance Company Limited, hit the car from behind near Kamatchipuram in Oddanchathiram and he died on the spot on November 21, 2009.

His parents - Loganathan and Vino Bai - moved the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, claiming a compensation of `2 crore. The insurer disputed the claim and the matter was posted before the Permanent Lok Adalat of the High Court.

A settlement was reached before Chief Judge R Selvakumar on Monday. And the insurance company was directed by the judge to deposit the entire amount within four weeks directly to the bank accounts of the claimants.