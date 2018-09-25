Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport of cattle: Court orders stringent action against violators

Hitherto these two Acts have remained as mere paper tigers, Justice M V Muralidharan said.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The High Court has directed the Animal Welfare and Transport departments of the State government to take forthwith effective steps to implement the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, relating to transportation of cattle. Hitherto these two Acts have remained as mere paper tigers, Justice M V Muralidharan said.

The judge on Monday dismissed a batch of writ petitions from Mohammed Shabek and five others challenging the orders, dated April 25, 2017, of the Judicial Magistrate No. III in Erode.

The authorities should take immediate steps to give life and teeth to the provisions of the law for fulfilment of the soul of the said enactments, the judge said and directed the Registrar-General to issue circulars to all lower courts in the State to take note of these provisions and to deal with the cases in proper manner.

Following a complaint from one S P Srivasa Murthy, the Chithode police intercepted five vehicles, of which four were bearing Karnataka registration number and one having Kerala number and rescued 83 cattle. Cases were registered and the Erode JM imposed fines ranging from `1,000 to `2,000 on the accused. The JM also ordered that 54 cattle belonging to the petitioners and others should not be given back to the owners.

Challenging the order on the return of the cattle, the six accused moved the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Animal Welfare and Transport departments transportation of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?