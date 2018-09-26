Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, Congress should be probed for war crimes: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK had announced a protest meeting against DMK after the recent remarks of a former Sri Lankan President that Indian government helped the island nation during its 2009 fight against the LTTE.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the DMK and Congress are to be probed by an international court for the 'war crimes' against the Sri Lankan Tamils in 2009.

He said the DMK was a 'company' and not a political party.

Speaking at a public rally in Salem, about 350 km from here, Palaniswami said the meeting is held to draw the attention of the central government and also of the international community on DMK and Congress help to Sri Lankan forces in 2009 resulting in the killing of Tamils there.

The ruling AIADMK had announced a protest meeting against DMK after the recent remarks of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa that Indian government helped the island nation during its 2009 fight against Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

In 2009, it was the UPA government at the centre headed by the Congress.

Citing sons of a couple of DMK leaders who have got posts in that party, Palaniswami said DMK is a company and not a political party.

On the other hand, in the ruling AIADMK anybody can rise within the party based on hard work and loyalty.

Palaniswami in a scathing attack on Stalin said the latter became a legislator and a party leader only with the support of his late father M Karunanidhi.

The Chief Minister said it was Stalin who came up through the back door and not him.

