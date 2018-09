By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President M K Stalin underwent a "minor surgical procedure", a corporate hospital said Thursday.

Stalin was admitted to the hospital late last night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals here said.

"He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon," the hospital said.

MDMK chief Vaiko, who visited the hospital said Stalin was doing well.