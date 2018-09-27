Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers take a second shot at cultivation

With water flowing once again in the channels, farmers in Cauvery and Vennaru belts have resumed cultivation.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:33 AM

A farmer making an inlet to his field from a channel at Nallathukkudi in Mayiladuthurai | K Venkatesh

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: With water flowing once again in the channels, farmers in Cauvery and Vennaru belts have resumed cultivation. “The last one month was a frustrating period after sluices in the Upper Anaicut regulator in Mukkombu got damaged. Those who cultivated paddy in August hoping that water would flow in Vennaru lost 70  per cent of the crop, But, we have to move on with the next cultivation. This time, we will use mid term varieties, ” said S Ramadass, of Thamizhaga Kaveri Vivasaayigal Sangam

A majority of farmers in the Southern part who cultivated long terms paddy variety like Andhra Ponni, ADT-49, CR-1009, Savithri is forced to cultivate mid  term crops  like TKM-13, TRY-3, CO-50, and BPT, which mature in 135 days, but are said to give less yield. The mid -terms crop is usually reserved for Thaladi but now farmer have no other option.

Besides, seeds, farmers in the Vennaru region said they have to reinvest on machinery rent, manure, fertilizers, and labour as they start for a  second time. Farmers in Cauvery belt areas such as Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam, Kollidam, Tharangambadi, Sembanarkovil and Thirumnarugal are relieved at the sight of water in the river and its tributaries such as Veerachozan river and Mudikondan river. “Those who planted seed earlier this month are beginning to prepare their fields again. We are little more unfortunate than those in Vennaru region. The farmers are beginning to sow their seeds for Thaladi now. Hopefully, there is a regular discharge of water through the channels as we are transplanting saplings in a week,” Ramadass added.

But the fate of crop cultivated in August hangs in balance. Already farmers are complaining of withering crop in Keezhiyur,   Kilvelur, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam.
While the big and small farmers manage to restart their cultivation, marginal farmers are left squeezing their hands and demand compensation.

‘Ensure regular supply of water’

Farmers have requested PWD Additional Secretary M Balaji to ensure unregulated and uninterrupted discharge of river water for  irrigation, Balaji is on a visit to Nagapattinam to inspect water flow in rivers. “Groundwater levels are dropping across northern Nagapattinam. Several regulators are poorly maintained, thus leading to a situation where water is not being released at required intervals,” said R Pandurangan, a farmer representative in Kuthalam. On Wednesday, Balaji along inspected regulators across south and north Putharu and Mudikondan rivers as also the ones on Thirumalairajan and Arasalar rivers in the Vennar belt

