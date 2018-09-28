Home States Tamil Nadu

Detonators, gelatin sticks seized in Cuddalore districts

 Police seized 164 electrical detonators and 155 gelatin sticks from M Agaram village near Mangalampettai.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Police seized 164 electrical detonators and 155 gelatin sticks from M Agaram village near Mangalampettai. It was alleged that a farmer, without obtaining permission, had procured the explosives for constructing a well.

According to Virudhachalam police, the incident took place in the farm of one Rajendran at Mangalampettai. Rajendran had employed Kandhan of Irular Nagar in the same area to carry out the digging operations. However, it was alleged that a few days into the work, Kandhan procured explosives that are generally used to blast rocks.

After receiving a tip-off, the crime branch police of Virudhachalam went to the farm on Thursday for inspection. They discovered a massive temporary hut set up in the farm where electrical wire detonators and gelatin sticks were kept. The explosives were also ready for detonation. In all, a total of 164 electrical detonators and 155 gelatin sticks were seized by police.       

The police picked up the accused man’s wife Vijaya in order to know the activities of her husband. They registered a  case and began further investigations. 

