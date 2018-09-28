No more bumpy bus ride on city roads

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: In view of the approaching north-east monsoon, Greater Chennai Corporation is to undertake road improvement works across the city, covering 30 bus route roads, including Kodambakkam road, North Usman Road and GN Chetty Road.

To be taken up at a total estimated cost of Rs 346.23 crores, the works are to be carried out under two schemes — Chennai Mega City Development Mission (CMCDM) and Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF).

Footpaths and relaying of interior roads across all 15 zones of the corporation are also to be covered under the project. According to officials, the works are to mainly comprise relaying and strengthening of the roads.

“Patch works are not a part of this project and will be taken up by the contractors as and when needed,” said a corporation official. He added that the Letter of Acceptance had been issued to successful bidders. The major projects to be taken up under this include widening of Konnur High Road from Medavakkam tank road junction to Cooks Road junction at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crores.

Kaliamman Koil street, from Iyappa Nagar first main road to Virugambakkam canal will be widened at Rs 1.25 crore. A cable duct is planned at Kaliamman Koil street at Rs 38.66 lakh.