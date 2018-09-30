Home States Tamil Nadu

After MK Stalin's barb on MGR event, AIADMK hits back

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the government has details of expenditure for both the events.

D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ruling AIADMK Sunday lashed out at DMK over its criticism of for former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's birth centenary celebrations, saying the amount spent on it was a fraction of that used by DMK for the world Tamil conference when it was in power in 2010.

Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said not even 10 per cent the amount spent for the conference by the DMK government in 2010 was being spent now to hold the centenary celebrations.

"We have not spent even 10 per cent of Rs 200 crore spent for the Semmozhi Manadu (World Classical Tamil conference) by them (DMK government)," he told reporters here.

His retort came a day after DMK chief M K Stalin charged the government with using late leader M G Ramachandran's birth centenary for "political mileage" and holding "pompous" centenary events.

ALSO READ: Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to skip MGR centenary event

Jayakumar said the government has details of expenditure for both the events.

Stalin had dubbed as "pompous" the centenary celebrations using taxpayers' money to further the "remaining political journey" of the incumbent AIADMK government.

The Minister said the government was ready to release details of the expenditure for both the Tamil conference and the MGR centenary celebrations.

While the MGR centenary events have so far been held in 31 districts, the valedictory function will be addressed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other leaders this evening here (the 32nd district).

The World Tamil Conference was held in 2010 during the DMK regime at Coimbatore.

The DMK government led by late leader M Karunanidhi faced strong criticism from political rivals and pro-Tamil outfits for holding the World Tamil Conference to hide its alleged failure to protect Tamils in Sri Lanka during the civil war in 2009.

MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) was the AIADMK founder and Chief Minister between 1977-87.

A superstar in the Tamil filmdom in the 1950's, 60's and he cut his political teeth in the DMK before parting ways with Karunanidhi following differences.

