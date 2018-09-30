Apollo Hospitals launches TAVI training centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Apollo Hospitals launched its comprehensive training centre for Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Implantation procedure on Saturday.According to a press release, Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, inaugurated the comprehensive training centre for Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), minimally invasive surgical procedure to repair heart valve without removing the damaged valve.

Though TAVI has been around in the West for more than a decade, it was adopted in India only in 2015. Announcing the launch of TAVI training Centre, Suneeta Reddy said “ The need of the hour is to have a robust scientific approach to identify the challenges in India in dealing with patients affected with cardiac disease. The training centre would be an ideal platform to discuss, debate, and educate doctors in diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions with newer therapies,” the release said.

Apollo Hospitals Group also announced to perform Mitraclip procedure for heart failure patients. Mitraclip is a medical device used to treat heart valve backflow of blood due to defect in the heart valves (Mitral valves). The hospital will be performing Mitraclip procedure on the first few patients in the country in mid November this year.