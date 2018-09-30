Won’t attend MGR fete as it is politicised: M K Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that he has decided not to take part in the valedictory of birth centenary of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran because the ruling AIADMK is politicising the event, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said “I don’t agree with this celebration as the name of MGR is being used for political mileage.”

In a statement here, he said “I appreciate the political culture shown by the ruling party by mentioning my name in the invitation for MGR centenary celebrations, as Leader of Opposition. Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai too expressed his wish that I should take part in the celebrations.

But, I also understand the ulterior motive behind this celebrations and hence decided not to take part in this event.”Recalling his association with MGR, Stalin said the friendship between MGR and his father M Karunanidhi was above political differences.