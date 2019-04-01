cops in soup for vandalising bike

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A video on social media in which a Home Guard is seen vandalising a scooter parked on the roadside in Chennai has created a stir.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday or Thursday when a college student left his scooter on the roadside at War Memorial roundabout. A Home Guard, apparently on instructions of a sub inspector, was seen hitting the scooter with a long pipe. When the scooter’s owner arrived, the sub inspector ordered him to remove the vehicle and the man did so.

The Home Guard was identified as Mohan and the Sub-Inspector as Hari Babu, serving in Fort police station. Police sources said a Fort police station patrol vehicle was clearing vehicles ahead of a VIP convoy.

While Murugan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour), under whose limit the station falls, defended the act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Flower Bazaar), P Aravindan said action would be taken. “The personnel were apparently frustrated. We have sent a report to higher officers and the suspension order will be issued on Monday,” he said. Chennai police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, said, “Whatever be the reason, it’s wrong. They are being placed under suspension”.