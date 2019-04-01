Home States Tamil Nadu

TNCC, IUML hail Rahul’s move to South

TNCC president KS Alagiri has welcomed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad constituency in the ensuing general elections.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri has welcomed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad constituency in the ensuing general elections. In a statement, he said that he had already invited Rahul Gandhi to contest from Tamil Nadu. Likewise, presidents of Kerala and Karnataka units had also invited him to contest from their State. 

Based on their invitation, Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from Wayanad. It will bring pride to the people of Southern States, he said. The decision of Rahul will be considered as one to bridge the Southern states as the Wayanad is located close to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said. IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen also welcomed the decision. 

He said that from the Assembly segments of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, three IUML MLAs and three Congress MLAs had been elected. It will be a turning point for the Congress in the South which will solidly rally behind Rahul, Kader Mohideen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNCC KS Alagiri Rahul Gandhi Wayanad constituency General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp