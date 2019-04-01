TNCC, IUML hail Rahul’s move to South

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri has welcomed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad constituency in the ensuing general elections. In a statement, he said that he had already invited Rahul Gandhi to contest from Tamil Nadu. Likewise, presidents of Kerala and Karnataka units had also invited him to contest from their State.

Based on their invitation, Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from Wayanad. It will bring pride to the people of Southern States, he said. The decision of Rahul will be considered as one to bridge the Southern states as the Wayanad is located close to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said. IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen also welcomed the decision.

He said that from the Assembly segments of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, three IUML MLAs and three Congress MLAs had been elected. It will be a turning point for the Congress in the South which will solidly rally behind Rahul, Kader Mohideen said.