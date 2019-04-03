DMK hails Congress poll manifesto, says Rs 72,000 scheme will be a milestone

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: The DMK and TNCC have welcomed the Congress election manifesto released in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections across the country. The manifesto, however, has various points which have been opposed by the DMK till date.

In a release, MK Stalin, president of the principal opposition party DMK, said the Congress manifesto should be welcomed as it has given various promises that the DMK has in its manifesto. The scheme to offer Rs 72,000 per year to the poor under the direct cash transfer scheme will be a milestone, he said, welcoming the promises given in the manifesto to scrap NEET and put education in the State list.

KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said in a release on Tuesday that various good and expected promises had been given in the Congress election manifesto which had been prepared after widespread consultations with people from various sections.Welcoming the promises, he said the Congress would honour all promises if voted to power.

Contrasting views on higher education

While the Congress has declared that the school education will be transferred to the State list in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and yet the subject of higher education will be retained in the Union List, the DMK has constantly been seeking bringing education under the control of the State government to prevent the Centre from imposing of NEET and other entrance exams on States