Tamil Nadu

Free flight for champs: Madurai teacher’s treat to inspire kids 

T Godwin Rajkumar o the Alanganallur Government Boys Higher Secondary had promised to four boys of his school a free flight trip to Chennai if they won the State-level swimming competition.

Published: 03rd April 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

PE teacher T Godwin with his students who won silver at a swimming event, ahead of their trip to Chennai

PE teacher T Godwin with his students who won silver at a swimming event, ahead of their trip to Chennai | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: There are few things that bring more joy than recognition from our teachers. This Madurai government school PE teacher, however, went a step ahead and rewarded his students with free air travel for performing well at an athletics meet.     

T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar, who works as a Physical Education Teacher at the Alanganallur Government Boys Higher Secondary, had promised to four boys of his school a free flight trip to Chennai as a treat, if they won the State-level swimming competition organised by the Education Department. Angusamy(Class-IX), Dheepanraj (X), Muthu Ganapathi (XI) and Mukeeshkumar (XII) won the silver medal at the event. “I decided to save Rs 100 a day from for my students’ welfare,” says Godwin. “In one year, I saved around Rs 36,000. Majority of our students are underprivileged. If they perform well in sports, they will get sports quota, free education and free hostels which will help them pursue higher studies.”

Godwin claims he has helped many students over the last 20 years. “I helped them buy sports equipment and nutritious food. Many of them are now in government services, even in the police department. All through sports quota.”

