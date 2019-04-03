Free flight for champs: Madurai teacher’s treat to inspire kids 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: There are few things that bring more joy than recognition from our teachers. This Madurai government school PE teacher, however, went a step ahead and rewarded his students with free air travel for performing well at an athletics meet.

T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar, who works as a Physical Education Teacher at the Alanganallur Government Boys Higher Secondary, had promised to four boys of his school a free flight trip to Chennai as a treat, if they won the State-level swimming competition organised by the Education Department. Angusamy(Class-IX), Dheepanraj (X), Muthu Ganapathi (XI) and Mukeeshkumar (XII) won the silver medal at the event. “I decided to save Rs 100 a day from for my students’ welfare,” says Godwin. “In one year, I saved around Rs 36,000. Majority of our students are underprivileged. If they perform well in sports, they will get sports quota, free education and free hostels which will help them pursue higher studies.”

Godwin claims he has helped many students over the last 20 years. “I helped them buy sports equipment and nutritious food. Many of them are now in government services, even in the police department. All through sports quota.”