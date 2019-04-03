Plagiarism charges against professor of Bharathiar University in Coimbatore under probe

Home States Tamil Nadu

Assistant professor V Hemamalini had published an article in the journal Gene Reports (Elsevier) on June 2018 based on a same article which had been published in a Delhi journal in June 2017.

Bharathiar University in Coimbatore

By S Mannar Mannan
COIMBATORE: The Bharathiar University has now started investigating charges of plagiarism against an assistant professor of Bioinformatics department.

The staff’s research article in an international journal was found to have been published in a New Delhi journal in June 2017. The assistant professor has claimed that the paper was first sent to the Delhi journal, which has published it with an earlier date.

Assistant professor V Hemamalini, along with co-authors M Helga Jennifer and G Sneha Mirulalini, had published an article in the journal Gene Reports (Elsevier) on alterations of genetic expression in breast cancer in June 2018. However, the same article has been published in a Delhi journal in June 2017. A detailed report has been sent to the authorities, who would take an appropriate action.

