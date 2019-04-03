Pollachi sexual abuse case indicates poor law and order state in Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK President MK Stalin invoked his father’s memory in an effort to persuade people to vote for the party and its allies in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and the 18 by-election seats. Like DMK supremo M Karunanidhi did not witness defeat in the elections between 1957 and 2016, his symbol of the Rising Sun also knows no defeat, he declared. People should vote for the DMK front, thinking it is Karunanidhi who is contesting from all constituencies, he requested.

Stalin was in Mettupalayam on Tuesday to campaign on behalf of the party’s Nilgiris candidate A Raja. “Apart from the welfare schemes, the DMK government had introduced a lot of schemes on the basis of social justice. If the DMK alliance won at the State and Centre, such a situation will continue, he promised.He drew attention to the Kodanad robbery and murder and claimed that the AIADMK went to court to prevent him from linking Edappadi K Palaniswami’s name to the case. Stating that their attempt had been unsuccessful, he said that the he will continue to talk about the issue. He assured people that the case will be investigated properly after DMK returns to power in the State.

The DMK chief also said that he will solve the “mystery” behind the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and bring all those involved to justice. Though the party had been ideologically opposed to her, it was clear that there were questions about her death, he said, adding that questioning it is his duty as opposition leader. True AIADMK cadre should welcome such an inquiry, he added.

Stalin also expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the Pollachi sexual abuse case is being handled. He pointed out that the recent sexual attack and murder of the seven-year-old girl in

Coimbatore was an indicator of the poor the law and order situation. Earlier, Stalin, Raja and party functionaries met the child’s parents and expressed their condolences.

Stalin to adopt RaGa style

DMK chief MK Stalin is likely to emulate Rahul Gandhi’s style of addressing people at a public meeting near Erode on April 4. As a precursor to the meeting, the organisers are erecting a 20-metre-long podium from the dais, much like the ramps used in fashion shows.