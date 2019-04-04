2019 LS polls: Money found in I-T raids planted by AIADMK, claims MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Launching an attack on the AIADMK, DMK president MK Stalin alleged that the bundles of money unearthed at a cement godown in Vellore were planted by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government, on Wednesday. He was addressing public on the city outskirts to canvas votes for DMK front candidate K Subbarayan.

Searches conducted by the Income Tax officials were an attempt of the AIADMK to defer the Vellore Lok Sabha (LS) poll, he claimed. “It is known that only our front will win all the 40 LS seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Fearing defeat, the AIADMK used our party treasurer Durai Murugan as their bait,” Stalin added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the people had faced serious issues in the past five years because of their policies. However, the AIADMK supported the BJP as it was the latter’s puppet, he claimed.Aimed to gaining support of the small scale farmers, Stalin said he would make all efforts to recover jewelleries mortgaged by the farmers in Cooperative Society banks, if DMK front candidate K Subbarayan was elected to power. He also guaranteed to add this assurance in his election manifesto.

“There are many farmers who run from pillar to post as they could not recover their pledged jewelleries. We would make efforts to recover up to five sovereigns,” he added.Stalin recalled that late chief minister A Annadurai and founder of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) EV Ramaswami Naiker, fondly known as Periyar, met first in Tirupur in 1934. He also informed that the late chief minister Karunanidhi and CPI deputy secretary K Subbarayan from Tirupur shared a good relationship.