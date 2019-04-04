Madras High Court directs Centre and states to ban ‘Tik Tok’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that “majority of the teens are playing pranks, gaffing around with duet videos sharing with split screen to the strangers. The children who use the said application are vulnerable and may expose them to sexual predators”, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to ban ‘Tik Tok’ mobile application.

Admitting a petition filed by a Madurai-based advocate, S Muthukumar, a division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, directed the Ministry of Information Technology of the Centre and State governments to prohibit the download of Tik Tok mobile app.

Further, the judges restrained the media from telecasting ‘Tik Tok’ videos. They also sought response from the Central government whether a statute, similar to the United States’ Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, can be enacted in India to prevent children from becoming cyber/online victims on or before April 16. During the hearing, the judges observed that the Tik Tok, which is mostly used by teenagers and young people, has been proved to be addictive. Through the above application, children are exposed to strangers and their photographs and other private details land in the hands of perpetrators, they stated.