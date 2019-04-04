Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court directs Centre and states to ban ‘Tik Tok’

The court also restrained the media from telecasting ‘Tik Tok’ videos.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Screengrab of a representational Tik Tok video

YouTube Screengrab of a representational Tik Tok video

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that “majority of the teens are playing pranks, gaffing around with duet videos sharing with split screen to the strangers. The children who use the said application are vulnerable and may expose them to sexual predators”, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Central and State governments to ban ‘Tik Tok’ mobile application.

Admitting a petition filed by a Madurai-based advocate, S Muthukumar, a division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, directed the Ministry of Information Technology of the Centre and State governments to prohibit the download of Tik Tok mobile app.

Further, the judges restrained the media from telecasting ‘Tik Tok’ videos. They also sought response from the Central government whether a statute, similar to the United States’ Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, can be enacted in India to prevent children from becoming cyber/online victims on or before April 16. During the hearing, the judges observed that the Tik Tok, which is mostly used by teenagers and young people, has been proved to be addictive. Through the above application, children are exposed to strangers and their photographs and other private details land in the hands of perpetrators, they stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tik Tok app Tik tok ban Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp