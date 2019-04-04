Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL against promise of Rs 1,500 to BPL families in Tamil Nadu

The petition said that contended that the announcement covering persons below BPL by AIADMK is impractical.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the manifesto of the AIADMK, in so far as it announced payment of Rs 1,500 to families living below the poverty line. A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which the petition  from one V P Amavasai came up on Wednesday, adjourned it by a day.

Petitioner contended that the announcement covering persons below BPL, destitute women and widows is contrary to public policy and impossible to implement. It is in violation of the model code of conduct, especially when the financial position of the government is not sound. There is a  whopping financial debt to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh crore. The government had scrapped providing scholarships to students for the past two years due to paucity of funds. 

As per Part VII of the model code of conduct, the manifesto should not contain anything repugnant to ideals and principles enshrined in the Constitution and it should be consonant with the letter and spirit of other provisions of the code of conduct. In this connection, he sent a representation to Election Commission and State Election Commissioner on March 20, but there was no response. Hence, the present petition, petitioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK election manifesto Rs 1500 BPL families AIADMK PIL challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp