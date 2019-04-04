Home States Tamil Nadu

Value capture system to tap funds for housing in Tamil Nadu

The LVC involves capturing the increase in the land value generated by infrastructure projects like providing better accessibility.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

HUDCO, a ‘Miniratna’ firm, provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is considering a proposal wherein it will raise funds for affordable homes for economically poor sections through Land Value Capture (LVC) mechanism or tapping the increase in land prices by redevelopment and infrastructure projects. It is learnt that the mechanism could be included in the draft State urban housing and habitat policy prepared by German agency GIZ.

The LVC is a process of capturing the increase in the value of land generated by infrastructure projects like providing better accessibility. This adds value to an area, which is reflected in land and property values.
The idea is based on the premise that most people are willing to pay a premium to enjoy the advantages of living or working close to such an area as a result the government captures this higher value though taxes and other schemes, and recycles the revenue to pay for further improvements to infrastructure.

Sources told Express that funds raised through LVC could be channelised towards Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund, to fund the ambitious housing project by building affordable homes for the poor.The funds could help create affordable housing stock by both public and private agencies and the State shelter fund shall support in creating dwelling units, sources said.

Besides implementing LVC, the State is also looking at reducing the stamp duty to make dwelling units more affordable. Sources also said the draft State housing policy is also includes tapping Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Fund for financing rental housing and creating infrastructure for migrant construction workers. The other financing mechanism being considered is promoting Real Estate Investment Trust, a company that owns, operates or finances income-producing real estate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Land Value Capture Tamil Nadu infrastructure projects Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund Tamil Nadu housing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp