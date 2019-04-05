Cops search for man after wife’s murder in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a 31-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife suspecting infidelity in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.

Police said Maharajan of Soppanacheri near Padappai was a temple priest and residing with his wife Karuthammal and a three-year-old son.

“In recent months, the couple had arguments following suspicion on the woman’s fidelity. On Wednesday around 9pm, Maharajan and Karuthammal picked an argument when the man stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife and left her in a pool of blood,” said a police officer.

Hearing the cry of the baby and Karuthammal, neighbours rushed to the house, when Maharajan escaped. Some neighbours tried to chase him, but in vain, said a police officer. Karuthammal was rushed to hospital, where she was declared ‘dead on arrival’.