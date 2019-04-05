Madras High Court rejects plea against AIADMK poll manifesto

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a PIL petition to declare as illegal the election manifesto of ruling AIADMK, in so far as it related to the announcement of payment of Rs 1,500 to BPL families and other poor people and destitute women.

As per an order of the SC, it is for the Chief Election Commissioner and other authorities, to whom the petitioner had sent his representations dated March 20 last, to consider the same. No direction can be given, Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said and dismissed the PIL on Thursday. Petitioner contended that the announcement was contrary to public policy and impossible to implement.

It violated the model code of conduct, especially when the financial position of the government is not sound. There was an whopping financial debt to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh crore. The government had scrapped scholarships for students for the past two years due to paucity of funds.