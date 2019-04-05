Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission directs SI to pay Rs 25000 to man injured during police probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after a daily wage labourer was arrested and injured during an investigation by a Sub-Inspector then at Kumbakonam, the State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the State government to provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the victim and also recommended disciplinary action against the SI.

According to a petition submitted before the SHRC, Thirunavukkarasu of Thanjavur was picked up by the police for investigation in a case. Karthi, then Sub-Inspector of the Taluk police station at Kumbakonam, detained him illegally in the station, assaulted him and threatened to put him in prison.

Later, Thirunavukkarasu underwent treatment in the government headquarters hospital at Kumbakonam and lodged a complaint with the commission, seeking suitable action against the SI for violation of human rights. However, Karthi, countering the allegations, submitted that a criminal case was registered in Kumbakonam against Thirunavukkarasu on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Duraisamy on April 13, 2015.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, SHRC judge D Jayachandran observed that the gruesome act committed by the SI was the worst example of cruelty and lawlessness amounting to a violation of human rights of the complainant.

The judge recommended to the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the victim, recover it from the SI and initiate disciplinary action against the policeman.